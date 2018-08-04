Suggs obit

Ricky Suggs, age 65, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, August 2, 2018. He was born in Bonifay, Florida, on August 7, 1952, to Millidge and Minnie Belle Suggs.

Ricky worked as a Department of Corrections Officer for the State of Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Vickie Anderson.

Ricky is survived by his daughters: Amanda Suggs of Hartford, AL, and Megan Suggs of Vernon, FL; his brother, Millidge Suggs, Jr. of South Carolina; his sister, Marie Castell and husband Joe of Albany, GA; and one granddaughter.

The funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 6, 2018, at the Live Oak Baptist Church, with the visitation held one hour prior to the service. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of the arrangements. Friends and family may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.