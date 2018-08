The 49th Annual Wausau Possum Festival kicked off at the Possum Palace in Wausau Friday night with the crowning of this year’s Possum King and Queen. A large crowd was on hand to enjoy the festivities leading up to the big events on Saturday, which include a pancake breakfast, parade, music, children’s activities, arts & crafts, food, and of course the famous Possum Auction.

Photos from Friday night are included below.