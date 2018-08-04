Jankowski obit

Wanda Jankowski, age 93, passed from this life Thursday, August 2, 2018. She was born in Poland on February 18, 1925 to Frank and Magdalana (Zynck) Zurek.

Wanda moved here from Chicago in 1985 and was a member of the St. Theresa Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frank Jankowski.

Wanda is survived by her nieces and nephews: Wojciech Zurek, Matgorzata Zurek, Zbigniew Zurek, Eugene Nosal, Elaine Hale, Marlene Duncan, Karen Zurek, Irene Zurek, Kenneth Zurek, and Laurie Zurek.

Mass service will be held 2:00 P.M., August 7, 2018 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with interment following in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1:00 P.M. and Rosary at 1:30 A.M. prior to the Service.