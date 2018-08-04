The 49th Annual Wausau Possum Festival took place today with a large crowd in attendance and abundant sunshine. Festival goers started the day with a pancake breakfast at the Masonic Lodge followed by the Fun Day Parade through downtown Wausau. The fun moved over to the Possum Palace next in anticipation of the famous possum and quilt auctions. Other festival activities included cross-cut saw contests, sack races, greasy pole contests, hog callin’, rooster crowin’ and cow lowin’ contests, Gospel, Bluegrass and Country music, arts & crafts vendors, and much more!

