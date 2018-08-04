Florida Health urges back to school immunization

TALLAHASSEE—As students get ready for a new school year, the Florida Department of Health reminds parents and caregivers to review their child’s immunization record and make sure they have the required vaccinations.

“Vaccinations help develop immunity to many serious diseases and infections, and they help keep students healthy and in school,” said State Surgeon General and Secretary Dr. Celeste Philip. “Making sure your child is fully immunized not only protects them, but it also protects children who cannot receive immunizations for medical reasons. I encourage everyone to make sure that their child is up-to-date on all their vaccinations to protect them and any other children at risk for acquiring vaccine-preventable diseases.”

To learn which immunizations are required for your child, visit the department’s School Immunization Requirements page. Students entering college should check with the health services at their college regarding immunization requirements.

The department makes it easy to keep track of your child’s immunization record through Florida SHOTS, a free, statewide, centralized online immunization registry that helps health care providers, parents, and schools keep track of immunization records to ensure that patients of all ages receive the vaccinations needed to protect them from dangerous vaccine-preventable diseases. Florida SHOTS makes it easier to keep up with your child’s immunization history—even when moving or switching doctors.

The registry is endorsed by the Florida Academy of Family Physicians, Florida Association of Health Plans, Inc., Florida Medical Association, Florida Osteopathic Medical Association, and the Florida Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics.

If your child is due for a vaccine, please visit your family health care provider or one of our health department clinics. Visit ImmunizeFlorida.org to learn more about immunizations your child may need or call your local county health department to find out locations and times for immunization services available near you.