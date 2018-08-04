Collins obit

Mr. Johnnie Joseph Collins Jr., age 83, of Slocomb, Alabama passed away August 2, 2018 at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, Alabama. He was born January 19, 1935 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Johnnie Joseph Collins Sr. and Annie Lee Williams Collins.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Collins was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Collins, one sister, Naomi Riley and one grandchild, Cassi Churchwell.

Mr. Collins is survived by his wife, Annette Collins of Slocomb, AL; three daughters, Lori Lynn Collins of Semmes, AL, Gina Churchwell and husband Steve of Chipley, FL and Melanie Tindell and husband Tim of Slocomb, AL; four grandchildren, Heather Tindell, Kaitlyn Tindell and Tiffany Tindell all of Slocomb, AL and Jack Collins-Jett of Semmes, AL; three sisters, Louise Urquhart of Pace, FL, Juanita Costner of Jacksonville, FL and Mary Florence of Jacksonville, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Union Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Carson Fender officiating. Interment will be held with military honors in the Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Union Hill Baptist Church Building or Cemetery Fund, 2465 Highway 2, Bonifay, Florida 32425.