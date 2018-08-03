Wallet stolen from Dollar General; woman arrested

Washington County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than $300 in cash after a woman stole a wallet from a shopping cart at a local store.

On Tuesday, July 24th, WCSO received a report of a theft, which occurred at a Dollar General store located in Caryville. The victim, a 67-year-old woman, advised deputies her wallet had been stolen from a shopping cart after she left it there by mistake. Just minutes after leaving the store, the victim realized the wallet was missing and returned to retrieve it but it was already gone.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video, which captured footage of a white female removing the wallet from the cart.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Vernita Deal, 47, of Westville, FL. Once the suspect was identified, deputies responded to her home and were able to recover the stolen wallet and more than $300 in cash. Deal admitted to removing the cash from the victim’s wallet and placing it in her own.

Deal was arrested and charged with one count of felony theft.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.