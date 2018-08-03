Stanley charged with felony battery

On Saturday, July 28, Officer’s with the Chipley Police Department responded to a disturbance call at 531 Martin Luther King Drive. Upon officer’s arrival it was discovered that the victim had been physically battered as she was bleeding from her head and had a black eye.

While the officer was speaking to the victim he detected the odor of cooking oil. The victim then told the officer, her husband, Ronald Merrill Stanley, 40, of Chipley had begun to fry some food and left the hot grease on and had went to bed. When she discovered the stove still on she turned it off and went to confront R. Stanley. This is when the altercation between the two occurred.

R. Stanley hit the victim several times inside the residence. The altercation continued as the couple moved to the back porch where R. Stanley poured the pot of grease on the victim. The victim received multiple injuries from this altercation but was unharmed by the grease. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Ronald M. Stanley was located inside the home and taken into custody. He is being charged with Felony Battery.

If you know of any crimes being committed, you are encouraged to contact the police at 850-638-6310. To remain anonymous, you can report to Crime Stoppers of Washington County at 850-638-TIPS.