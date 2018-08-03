Julious C. “J.C.” Russ of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on July 26, 2018 in the Northwest Florida Community Hospital of Chipley. He was 83 years old and a native of Jacob City, Florida.

Julious was born on March 16, 1935 to the late Hester Walker in Jacob City, Florida. He was a member of the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City, Florida and a lineman for the L&N Railroad Company.

He leaves to cherish his memories a daughter: Paula Russ of Panama City, Florida; two (2) sons: Felix Russ of St. Louis, Missouri, and Leon (Brenda) Russ of Panama City, Florida; two (2) brothers: Maxie Walker and J.B. Walker, both of Jacob City, Florida; along with a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 PM CST, Saturday, August 4, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church with pastor, Rev. Tony Davis, Rev. Obadiah White, and Rev. Thomas Smith, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery of Jacob City, Florida, with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The remains will lie in repose 1hr. prior to services at the church on Saturday.