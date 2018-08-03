New gazebo at ARC

Ms. Jeannie Betts and Mr. George Taylor were honored during the Arc Washington-Holmes Counties, Inc.’s Annual Membership meeting in June. In honor of Ms. Jeannie Betts and Mr. George Taylor a beautiful gazebo was constructed on the Arc grounds for consumers and staff to enjoy year around.

During the dedication, Sandy Pritchard, Executive Director stated she was extremely encouraged by Ms. Betts and Mr. Taylor’s dedication and willingness to serve on the Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties, Inc. Board of Directors for over 40 years. “They have remained constant in ensuring we survived the not so good days as well as celebrated the great days”.

She closed out the dedication by reading a quote from Mother Theresa “I am not sure exactly what heaven will be like, but I know that when we die and it comes time for God to judge us, he will not ask, ‘How many good things have you done in your life?’ rather he will ask, ‘How much love did you put into what you did?” It is quite evident that Ms. Betts and Mr. Taylor have given their all!