Narcotics search warrant ends in arrest

Washington County Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for a residence on Donnell Road last week, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The Drug Task Force, which is comprised of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chipley Police Department, received a search warrant following multiple undercover purchases of narcotics from Lyron Walker, 44, of Chipley, FL.

During the search of Walker’s residence, investigators discovered crack cocaine.

Walker was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

Sheriff Crews urges citizens to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 if you have any information regarding crimes being committed in our area. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.