Mr. Arthres Byrd, Jr., better known as “Jr.” and “the man that rode the bicycle all around the community,” age 87 of Graceville, FL, formerly of Port St. Joe, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 2, 2018 in Graceville.

He was born May 31, 1931 in Caryville, Florida to Tom and Inez Williams-Byrd. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Aretha Byrd.

Jr. was a member of New Easter Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the Usher Board and the Brotherhood First Sunday Breakfast ministry. He attended the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind in Saint Augustine, Florida.

Jr. was a humble man, he met or greeted no stranger. He could be seen riding his bike with his safety jacket on, running his route in Graceville visiting various businesses. For example, at the Quikway and other business, he was known for going in and making sure the store was neat and in order. When he found it wasn’t, he would proceed to sweep the floors, sidewalk and anything he saw needed doing. If you shopped at the Leuenberger’s IGA, now Piggly Wiggly, he probably bagged or helped you carry your groceries to your car. He could be found at noon on Wednesdays, at the Bank of Jackson County eating lunch with the staff. They loved and enjoyed his visits. His other businesses he stopped in daily to make sure everything was running right was Cooks’ Pharmacy, Graceville News, Graceville Physical Therapy, First Florida Federal Bank, Dr. Terry Nichols, Peoples Bank of Graceville and Graceville City Hall, just to name a few. He did his job well wherever it was.

Jr. was a grateful person, when he was hit by a car and his bike destroyed, the Bank of Jackson County purchased him a new improved three-wheeler. It was adorned with a basket so he could carry his groceries, newspapers and other items. It also was equipped with a safety flag to go along with his yellow safety vest. Jr. was seen proudly showing of his new ride, which he rode daily until he was 85 years old.

Jr. was a kind, gracious, generous man with a great sense of humor and a big laugh. He made a huge impact on everyone he met, throughout the Graceville business community.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his cousins: Sammie and Mable Patterson of Graceville, Florida, Christine Patterson of Crestview, Florida; a niece: Patricia Ann Powell, Leesburg, Florida; the Anderson family; his extended families: Leuenberger’s IGA, Quikway staff, Bank of Jackson County, Peoples Bank of Graceville, Cook’s Pharmacy, Graceville News, Graceville Physical Therapy, Dr. Terry Nichols, Graceville City Hall, First Florida Federal Bank, Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts and Staff, New Easter Missionary Baptist Church Family and the staff and management of Christian Memorial Chapel; along with hundreds of sorrowing friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 4, 2018, 4-7 PM at the funeral home in Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at New Easter Missionary Baptist Church in Graceville, Florida.

Mr. Byrd will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery in Graceville under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.