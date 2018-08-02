Man arrested for domestic violence, drugs

One man is now facing battery and felony drug charges following a recent report of domestic violence in Washington County.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., on July 24th, WCSO Telecommunication Center received a report of a physical disturbance at a residence on Holmes Valley Road. The caller stated 28-year-old Dustin Bragdon of Vernon, held the victim by the throat before striking the victim in the face.

Deputies responded to the home and found evidence of physical violence which led to Bragdon’s arrest. During this time, deputies also located a plastic bag of cocaine in Bragdon’s pants pocket.

Bragdon was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of cocaine and battery.

Washington County Sheriff, Kevin Crews, states, “Domestic violence and drug abuse have both led to fatalities in our county. This is unacceptable. If you are a victim of violence, of any kind, please reach out. We have a Victim Service Provider who has many resources and tools available.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.