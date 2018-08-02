Bayles obit

Doris Bayles, 85, of Bascom, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Mrs. Bayles was a longtime resident of Apalachicola moving to Jackson county in 1992. She was the former owner of Amison Seafood and she enjoyed hunting, fishing, canning, and spending time with her family. She loved God and her family more than anything in this world.

She is preceded in death by by her parents, Burtis Lee Paulk and Essie Lee Thompson; her loving husband, Irvin Rayford Bayles; brothers and sisters, John, Claude, Ethel, and Eloise and one granddaughter, Lawanda Amison.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph Amison and wife, Blanche, of Marianna and Timothy Amison and wife, Ava, of Apalachicola; two daughters, Rebecca Patnode and husband, Robert, of Bascom and Deborah Edenfield and husband, Earl, of Bascom; one brother, Jerry Paulk and wife, Cecelia, of Opp, AL; one sister, Betty Bouington of Port St. Joe; 14 grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. EST Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Apalachicola with Joyce Riley Edenfield officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel Directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.