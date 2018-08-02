Alford obit

Linda L. Alford, 68, of Marianna passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at her residence.

Ms. Alford, a lifelong resident of Jackson County was born August 19, 1949 in Jackson county. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, drawing, and painting in her free time.

She is preceded in death by her parents, J.B. Toole and Velzie Mae Yon Hughes.

She is survived by two sons, Scott Martin and wife, Tammy of Marianna and Joey Martin of Marianna; two daughters, Brandy Sims and husband, Phillip of Marianna and Velzie Franklin of Marianna; two brothers, Joe Toole of Marianna and Tim Toole and wife, Donna of Marianna; two sisters, Teresa Creamer of Marianna and Shirley Creamer and husband, Calvin of Altha; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; many selected grandchildren and her special fur baby “Monkey”.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 3, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna.