Three-day sales tax holiday begins August 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida families begin preparing for another school year, Department of Education Commissioner Pam Stewart and Department of Revenue Executive Director Leon Biegalski are reminding Floridians that they can save money on school supplies and clothing during the 2018 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday August 3-5.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families to save money while purchasing the supplies their students will need for school,” said Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart. “The start of a new school year is always an exciting time for Florida students, and the back-to-school sales tax holiday makes it easier for parents and students to prepare for a successful year.”

“We are pleased to partner with the Department of Education to promote the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. This is a great time for families to gather the supplies needed for a successful school year,” said Leon Biegalski, executive director of the Department of Revenue. “Floridians can access information about qualifying items, as well as promotional materials for the sales tax holiday through the Department of Revenue’s website, floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.”

The 2018 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Rick Scott. It runs Friday, August 3 – Sunday, August 5. During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item, and clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.

For more information and to view the lists of qualifying items, visit the Department of Revenue’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday website at floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.