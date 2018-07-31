Opportunity Florida survey

Opportunity Florida recently released a survey that will be used to determine the wants and needs of the residents in the Northwest Florida region. The survey has been posted on the organization’s website ( www.opportunityflorida.com ) and is also available on its Facebook page and monthly newsletter.

Opportunity Florida is a ten-county rural economic development organization (EDO) located in Northwest Florida. The counties it comprises include Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington. Governor Scott recently designated Walton County, north of Choctawhatchee Bay, as the newest member of the Northwest Florida Rural Area of Opportunity (RAO) also known as Opportunity Florida.

The survey asks questions about the respondent’s perception of the current economic health of the region as well as what direction responders would like to see it take in the future. Opportunity Florida works with cities, counties, utilities, businesses and other economic development organizations to help bring the Northwest Florida RAO to economic prosperity. The organization would like to know the direction residents and businesses would like to see it take as well as how those same people see what the region already has to offer.

“We have a large, diverse and dynamic region and it is extremely important that we have a wide variety of people responding to this survey so we can have the very best information going forward as we continue to work to improve the economic health of each of our ten counties,” noted Richard Williams, Opportunity Florida Executive Director.

Please take the time to fill out the survey. It will take no more than a few minutes to complete. Responders can leave their name and email—or not—at their discretion.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OpportunityFlSurvey