Newest medical facility at UF Health Springhill prepares to open its doors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — University of Florida Health leaders cut the ribbon Monday on a new $36 million, 72,000-square-foot facility that will consolidate numerous practices around Gainesville in one location to better serve an estimated 70,000 patients each year.

UF Health Physicians practices and services within the new building include the primary care services of internal medicine and family medicine, as well as the specialties of allergy, child psychiatry, integrative medicine, psychology and pain management. An outpatient pharmacy and a clinical laboratory in the new building, which is behind the original facility off Northwest 39th Avenue, will service both Springhill facilities. A new two-story parking garage is located adjacent to the new three-story building.

The new facility will complement services provided in the first Springhill building that opened in 2012. Its practices include adult psychiatry, cardiology, dermatology, general surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, plastic surgery, reproductive medicine, surgical oncology and women’s diagnostic imaging.

“We’re excited to expand clinical services at UF Health Springhill with primary care and specialty practices in a convenient location that’s easily accessible to our patients,” said David R. Nelson, M.D., interim senior vice president for health affairs at UF and interim president of UF Health.

The new outpatient pharmacy and clinical laboratory as well as the allergy, internal medicine and integrative medicine practices on the new building’s first floor are scheduled to open to patients Aug. 6. The family medicine and pain management practices on the second floor will open their doors Aug. 13, followed by the psychology and child psychiatry practices on the third floor Aug. 20.

“The opening of this new facility reinforces our continued commitment to serving the needs of our community,” said Adrian Tyndall, M.D., M.P.H., interim dean of the UF College of Medicine. “We remain dedicated to bringing high-quality care to the citizens of Gainesville and its surrounding areas. This new space also offers our patients the convenience of a medical lab, pharmacy and ample parking.”

The public will be able to tour the new facility during a community open house scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. “Our goal is for the community to see our physicians for high-quality care in pleasant surroundings that are easy to access. We think you will agree that this exciting new addition to the Springhill campus meets that goal,” said Marvin Dewar, M.D., J.D., CEO and chief medical officer of UF Health Physicians and a senior associate dean of the UF College of Medicine.

The new building was designed by Flad Architects and built by Charles Perry Partners Inc. Like the first Springhill facility, the building was designed and constructed according to stringent sustainability standards to lessen its environmental footprint. Expansive windows enable natural light to stream into the building as automated blinds offer shade from the sun. Low water-use landscaping adds to the welcoming atmosphere for patients.