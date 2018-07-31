Hayes obit

Mr. Henry Clay Hayes, age 82, of Greenwood, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his son, George Henry Hayes, and mother, Mamie Bryant Hayes.

He is survived by his wife, Hattie Mae Hayes, Greenwood, Florida; his children: Toreatha Mitchell, Greenwood, Florida, Malisa Clark, Greer, South Carolina, and Deana Richardson (Paul), Jacksonville, Florida; sisters: Nancy Johnson, Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Mary Hall, Saint Petersburg, Florida; five grandchildren; sister-in-law: Reola Williams of Two Egg, Florida; great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, August 3, 2018, 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.

He will lie in repose one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Funeral services will be 12 noon, Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Greater Buckhorn Missionary Baptist Church, Marianna, FL with the Reverend William Harvey officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.