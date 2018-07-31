Garland obit

Elder Howard Garland, Jr., age 80 of Port Saint Joe, Florida, and formerly of Cairo, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday July 27, 2018 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He is survived by his sons: Mitchal Garland (Marjorie) of Killeen, Texas, Anthony Garland (Carolyn) of Tallahassee, Florida, Donnell Garland (Tammi) of Tallahassee, Florida, Drexel Garland (Shabral) of San Angelo, Texas, Billy Charles Martin (Verine) of Crestview, Florida, James Fenn and Tommy Garland both of Port St. Joe, Florida; brothers and sisters: Clyde Garland (Mary) of Orlando, Florida, Kenny Garland (Penny) of Atlanta, Georgia, Darin Garland of Port St. Joe, Florida, Patricia Leslie (Charles) of Miami, Florida, Annette Torres (Carlos) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Debra Garland of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers and sister-in-law: Waymon Bryant of Port St. Joe, Florida, John Bryant (Noy) of Panama City, Florida; great uncle: Frederick Garland (Olivia) of Newark, New Jersey; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, August 3, 2018, 3-7 PM at the funeral home in Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be held Saturday August 4, 2018 at 11:00A.M. EST at The Body Of Christ Jesus Church in Harbor 106 Harbor St, in Port Saint Joe, Florida.

Elder Garland will be laid to rest in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.