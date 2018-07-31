Brandt obit

Gail Glenda (Reeves) Brandt of Campbellton, FL, passed away peacefully at her son’s house on July 31st in Crawfordville, FL, at the age of 75.

Gail was born on January 7, 1943 in Campbellton, FL, to Joseph Henry (Doc) Reeves and Dorothy Lee (Bass) Reeves. She met her husband Ray and they were married in 1960. Gail enjoyed sewing, crocheting and many other crafting projects and often made various items for family and friends. Gail and Ray both spent many years in their motor home traveling and meeting new friends, Gail never met a stranger. Many of the children in her community adopted Gail and Ray and they became Aunt Gail and Uncle Ray. Gail was a member of the United Methodist Church of Campbellton, FL.

Gail is survived by her children, Dennis Brandt (Edie) of Crawfordville, FL and Cathy Brandt of St. Petersburg, FL; sibling, Dorothy (James) Reeves Davis of Campbellton, FL; her grandchildren, Gary Brandt, Christina Munoz, Mary Lee (Jake) Blume, Jeana Lynn Brandt and Jeremy Brandt; and 8 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Gary Brandt; her father Joseph Reeves; her mother Dorothy Reeves; her older sister Joan (Reeves) Deese; and her older brother Clark Reeves.

A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, August 5th, at 3:00pm at James and Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville, FL. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm – 3:00pm before the service. Rev. Addis Habbard will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gail’s life.