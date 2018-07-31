The Washington County School Board, in partnership with the Washington County Sheriff’s department and many other local law enforcement and emergency agencies, will be conducting an Active Shooter Safety Training for all Washington County School employees.

The trainings will be on Monday, August 6th, at Vernon High School and on Wednesday, August 8th, at Chipley High School.

All three Vernon Schools will be closed on August 6th and their entire staffs will take part in this training, while the schools in Chipley (KMS, RMS, CHS, WAVE, WISE and FPTC) will all close on the 8th of August and take part in the training at Chipley High School.

Again, multiple agencies in law enforcement, FHP, multiple county fire departments, City of Chipley Police Department and the Washington County Sheriffs Department will all have staff on hand.

The schools in the respective cities will be closed on the day of the trainings and no non-school board employee will be allowed on campus on these days. Local news outlets are invited to join us for this professional development training with a classroom instruction setting in the mornings and for the actual Active Shooter simulations in the afternoon beginning at 1:00.