Clara Yates Darby Nutt, 74, of Marianna died Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Southeast Medical Center in Dothan.

Clara was a native and lifetime resident of Jackson County. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, that will be greatly missed.

Clara is preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie & Lillian Yates; her husband, Leslie E. Darby, Sr.; husband of 38 years, Curtis “Possum” Nutt; daughter, Shelia Hodges; brothers, Bobby Yates and James “Shorty” Yates.

She is survived by her son, Leslie Darby of Marianna; daughter, Stephanie Gilley and husband, Terry of Sneads; grandchildren, Chad Lashley, Jud and Stephanie Darby, Kyle Hodges, Kristin and Chris Wright, Logan and Landon Gilley; great-grandchildren, Jayce and Colt Darby, Leah and Lonna Hodges, Tucker and McKenzie Wright.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel at 10 o’clock in the morning. Visitation will be at 9 o’clock in the morning, one hour prior to the funeral service at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. Burial will follow in Mill Springs Cemetery, with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna directing.