Barrow obit

Ronald Keith Barrow, age 57 of Chipley, Florida, passed away Sunday, July 29th, at his home in Chipley surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 5, 1960 to Ruby Barrow Wilkinson and the late Roland Barrow of Chipley. Ronald was a lifelong resident of Washington County and worked in construction the majority of his career. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roland Barrow, step-father, Raymond Wilkinson, and brother, Roland Barrow, Jr.

Survivors include wife, Robbie Barrow of Vernon; daughter, Heather Baxter and husband Shawn; granddaughter, Carla Childree of Destin; son, Brandon Barrow of Graceville; mom, Ruby Barrow Wilkinson of Chipley; two sisters: Dorothy Glasgow and husband John, Susan Munns and husband Charles; nieces: Cindy Johnson-Brown, Tonya Pippin, and Alyssa Munns, all of Chipley.

Memorization was by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in Chipley in charge of arrangements.

A special thank you to Emerald Coast Hospice, Dr. Hawkins and Wendy Corbin.

A family service will be held at a future date.

Ronald will be missed by his family and friends.