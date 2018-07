Dixie Baseball underway in Chipley

The 2018 Dixie Baseball Pre-Majors World Series got underway in Chipley on Saturday, July 28.

Tournament games played on Saturday included the following:

Game #1 – Brunswick County, NC (16) – Hernando County, FL (10) Final

Game #2 – Parkwood, TN (6) – Madison Heights, VA (5) Final

Game #3 – Columbia County, GA (15) – Laurel-Jones, MS (0) Final

Game #4 – JPRD East, Louisiana (10) – Prescott, Arkansas (9) Final

Game #5 – North Charleston, SC (3) vs. Marshall, Texas (0) Final

Game #6 – Chipley (Host) (1) vs. Ozark, Alabama (0) Final

Tournament Games Scheduled for Sunday: July 29

Game #7 – Hernando County, FL vs. Madison Heights, VA (10:00 am)

Game #8 – Laurel-Jones, MS. vs. Prescott, Arkansas (10:00 am)

Game #9 – Marshall, Texas vs. Ozark, Alabama (1:00 pm)

Game #10-Brunswick County, NC vs. Parkwood, TN (1:00 pm)

Game #11-Columbia County, GA. vs. JPRD-East, LA (4:00 pm)

Game #12-North Charleston vs. Chipley, Florida (7:00 pm)