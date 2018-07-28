Arnett Billy Warr, age 80, passed from this life Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at his home. He was born in Ozona, Texas on September 27, 1937, to Arnett Charles and Ida Kate Worrell Warr. Billy worked as a truck driver, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Billy is survived by his children: Billy Dale Warr, Debbie Barreto, David Warr, John R. Warr, and Renee Otto; his brother, Jimmy Warr; and eight grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at the graveside at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, in Sardis Alabama, at 12:00 P.M., Monday, July 30, 2018. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.