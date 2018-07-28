Steverson obit

Mrs. Dorothy Gay Steverson, age 77, of Bonifay, FL, passed away at her home July 26, 2018. A native of Florida, she was born March 26, 1941 in Bonifay to the late Thomas Bateman Jr. and Lela Agnes Earnest Bateman. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant working many years at Doctors Memorial Hospital. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Rosevelt ‘Sonny’ Steverson.

Mrs. Steverson was survived by one son, Ray Brock and wife Keresa of Graceville, FL; five daughters: Pat Mixon and husband Doug of Ponce de Leon, FL; Denise Jenkins of Bonifay; Judy Mapel and husband Raymond of Bonifay; Dianne VanDyke and husband Ron of Bonifay; and Susan Steverson of Bonifay; along with 16 grandchildren and 31 grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday 11:00 AM July 28, 2018 at Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ike Steverson and Rev. Mitch Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Steverson Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing