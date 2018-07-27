Wendell Riley Hall, 70, of Cypress died Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Bay Medical Specialty Care in Panama City.

Wendell was born March 16, 1948 in Calhoun County. He spent most of his life in Jackson County, retiring as an automotive paint and body technician. Mr. Hall served in the U.S. Army, Stationed at Fort Sherman in the Panama Canal Zone training as a jungle expert boat operator.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford Hall and Alma Mayo Hall; paternal grandparents, George and Harvie Hill; maternal grandparents, Robert and Willie Mayo.

Survivors include his children, Rebecca Shafer Stout of Rochester, NY, Jason Hall of Bushnell; Jamie (Peewee) Hall of Jacksonville; Wendy Hall Short of Virginia and Andy Robinson of Texas.

Nineteen grandchildren; one sister, Billie Faye Rogers and husband Curtis’ three brothers, Leon Hall and wife Barbara, Donnie Hall and wife Pat and Obie Hall.

Funeral services will at 11 am Monday, July 30, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow at Cypress Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 10 am Monday at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel until funeral time.