Greater amberjack and gray triggerfish reopen to recreational harvest in Gulf waters Aug. 1

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack and gray triggerfish will reopen in Gulf state and federal waters Aug. 1. The amberjack season will remain open through Oct. 31 in state waters. The triggerfish season will remain open through Dec. 31 in state waters.

For greater amberjack in the Gulf, the minimum size limit is 34 inches fork length and the daily bag limit is one fish per person.

For gray triggerfish in the Gulf, the minimum size limit is 15 inches fork length and the daily bag limit is one fish per person.

To learn more about regulations for these species, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing” and “Recreational Regulations.”