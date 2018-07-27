DOS approves 49 election security grant applications

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, following Governor Rick Scott’s direction to the Department of State (DOS) to draw down $19 million in federal funding for securing Florida’s elections, Secretary of State Ken Detzner approved and submitted nearly $10.3 million in election security grants from 49 Florida counties to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ office. DOS will continue to review and approve applications for the remaining counties in the coming days. Please find a list of approved applications here: https://bit.ly/2LFNA0a.

Governor Scott said, “As Florida prepares for the upcoming election, nothing is more important than our work to ensure secure elections. This funding will help local Supervisors of Elections enhance their security so they can administer another smooth round of voting. I want to thank Secretary Detzner and the team at the Department of State, the Florida Legislature and CFO Jimmy Patronis for expediting this important funding.”