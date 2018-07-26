Ivery obit

Jimmie Ivery, Jr., of Tallahassee, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 23, 2018 in the Consulate Health Care of Tallahassee, Florida. He was 69 years old and a native of Chipley, Florida.

Jimmie was born on April 19, 1949 to the late Jimmie Ivery, Sr. and Maggie (Hodges) Ivery in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was of the Christian faith and a member of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida. Jimmie was employed and retired with Florida State University as a Building Maintenance Supervisor for over 30 years. He later became a Chef at the Western Sizzle Steak House in Tallahassee, Florida.

He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife of 50 years: Eria Ivery of Tallahassee, Florida; four (4) daughters: Kimberly (Adrian) Andrews of Havana, Florida, Monica (Keith) Clayton, Sherri Brown, both of Tallahassee, Florida, and Shareika (Charles) Reed of Seffner, Florida; one (1) son: Jimmie Ivery III, of Tampa, Florida; 11 grandchildren; two (2) sisters: Shirley (Harry) Meek and Joyce (Johnny) Ivery-Lester, both of Boynton Beach, Florida; two (2) brothers: Washington (Dee) Ivery of Lake Worth, Florida, and Wayne (Barbara) Ivery of Tallahassee, Florida; mother-in-law: Minnie Bullock of Chipley, Florida; a special aunt: Frances Hodge; 2 sisters-in-law, 5 brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Jimmie’s Life will be held 11 AM EST, Saturday, July 28, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Tallahassee, Florida with pastor, Rev. Joseph Wright, Bishop Titus B. Deas, Jr., Rev. LaNorris D. McFadden, Rev. Edward Butler, and Rev. Carl Bullock, officiating. Committal Services will be held approx. 2:30 PM CST in the Northside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 27, 2018 from 6-8 PM CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. The remains will lie in repose at the church on Saturday 2hrs. prior to services.