Howard obit

Hiram C. Howard, 89, of Malone, FL, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

A native of Harlan, KY, Howard has resided in Jackson County for 16 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, served in Germany four years, and was a member of the V.F.W.

Howard is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth; son, Greg; daughter, Lisa; a special sister in law, Rosalind De Michelle; two brothers, one sister, three grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 27, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Brother John Smith and Mr. Greg Ford officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.