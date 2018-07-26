HCSO to host inaugural Officers Memorial Co-Ed Showdown Softball Tournament

BONIFAY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office cordially invites neighboring agencies, businesses, organizations, and other interested teams to participate in the 1st Annual Officers Memorial Co-Ed Showdown Softball Tournament.

This tournament will kick off at 8 a.m. at Holmes County High School on Saturday, September 29, with all proceeds benefiting the Officers Memorial Scholarships awarded each year in honor of Holmes County’s fallen law enforcement officers.

The event will feature a Homerun Derby Contest for a $10 buy-in with half the pot going to the winner (12 pitches with 10 hits). Players may buy in twice.

Entry fee is $250 per team with the first place prize to be announced later (prize will depend on number of teams registered). Entry fees are due by September 1 with space limited to 8 teams.

Admission is free, and concessions will be available.

Those not wishing to play are invited to cheer on their favorite team as they help honor Holmes County’s fallen heroes.

For more information see attached flier and contact Deputy Ryan Segers at 850-768-9219.