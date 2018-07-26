Fulford obit

Mr. Randell Fulford, age 85, of Bonifay, FL, passed away July 24, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing & Rehab Center. A native of Florida, he was born in Bonifay July 2, 1933.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rannie Fulford; his mother, Lula Mae Crosby Fulford Webb; his wife, Bonnie Fulford; and one one brother, Charles Webb.

Mr. Fulford was survived by two sisters, Betty Sims of Bonifay and Shirley Purvis of Hartford, AL; and one brother, Glenn Webb and wife Jackie of Bonifay; along with several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held July 27, 2018 Friday 3:00 Pm in the Bonifay Cemetery. Rev. Ike Steverson will officiate with Peel Funeral Home directing.