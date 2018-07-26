Bruner obit

Tracy Nicole Bruner, age 25 of Bonifay, passed from this life on July 24, 2018.

Tracy was born on October 28, 1992 in Marianna, Florida, to Mark Strickland and Pamela Turner. A lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle, Tracy was known by those close to her for loving to cook and being very outgoing.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Buddy Strickland and Joan Strickland; uncles: Donald Strickland and Mark Strickland.

She is survived by her mother: Pamela Turner of Bonifay, Florida; father: Mark Strickland of Bonifay, Florida; great grandmother: Edna Hamm of Vidor, Texas; one sister: Pamela Denise Turner of Red Level, Alabama; one aunt: Tammy Mitchell of Marianna, Florida; three uncles: Tom Strickland of Caryville, Florida, Scott Turner of Moore, Oklahoma, Greg Strickland of Minot, North Dakota; great aunts: Nellie Howell and Sara Howell of Bonifay, Florida; one nephew: Mark Allen Turner of Bonifay, Florida; two nieces; Kylie Slay and Hailey Turner of Red Level, Alabama; numerous cousins, loved ones and extended family.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.