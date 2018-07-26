BCF prepares to welcome students

Excitement is in the air as both new and returning students are expected to arrive on campus at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville in just a few weeks. Watching the campus come back to life after the summer break is always one of the highlights of New Student Orientation, scheduled this year for August 9-10.

New students will begin orientation in the Deese Center with breakfast and registration, followed by a time of student led worship and welcome by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen in the R. G. Lee Chapel. Although BCF online, dual enrolled, distance site, and graduate students receive a customized orientation online, they are always welcomed to attend orientation on the Graceville campus and enjoy the time of fellowship, information gathering, and lunch with their admissions counselors and academic advisors.

Minimizing the apprehension of the new environment, New Student Orientation provides a unique opportunity for making friends and exposing incoming students to campus life, registration procedures, and institutional policies as a BCF student. Time is also allotted for obtaining student ID cards and vehicle passes, as well as meeting division chairs.

In addition to the formal instructions provided during orientation, there are several fun activities planned to welcome students and acquaint them with the campus and staff. On Thursday after lunch, new students will enjoy a bus tour of the campus and surrounding area, provided by two BCF professors, followed by a cook out, and the church “Meet and Greet” activities. New and returning students enjoy meeting with representatives from area churches and gathering material on upcoming events, worship styles, and ministry opportunities.

Additional events during orientation by the Marketing Team, Resident Assistants, and Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) will include a version of the “Amazing Race,” to help new students become familiar with the campus, and a fun “Gym Jam” game night competition in the Wellness Center. BCM has planned a special “Night of Worship” in the R. G. Lee Chapel beginning at 6:00 p.m. as students begin to make new friends and connect with other students on the same journey of preparing for areas of ministry, leadership, and service.

“Orientation plays a major role in the lives of new students as they recognize all of the support and resources available to help them succeed and reach their educational goals. We are so excited to welcome our new students and can hardly wait for classes to start,” stated BCF Registrar Stephanie Orr.

To learn more about becoming a new student at the college that is “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word,®” please call 800.328.2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.