Two arrested after two-agency chase

HOLMES COUNTY – Two men, including a suspect wanted on a prior warrant for a sexual battery, were taken into custody after leading law enforcement officers with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Bonifay Police Department on a brief pursuit on Tuesday, July 24.

The pursuit began when an investigator with HCSO conducted a traffic stop on Banfill Avenue. As the investigator was running the vehicle’s information, the driver, identified as Tanner A. Cauley, 26, of Bonifay, drove away from the scene.

The chase continued on Highway 90, entering Washington County and ending on St. Marys Road in Caryville where Cauley and his passenger, identified as Julian E. Sanders, 28, of Bonifay, slowed down and open their doors while the vehicle was still moving.

HCSO and BPD officers were able to box in the vehicle and apprehend both subjects.

Cauley, who was out on bond for previous felony charges, was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Sanders, who was on state probation and had an existing warrant as a result of a recent sexual battery investigation conducted by BPD, was found to be in possession of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle also led to the recovery of suspected methamphetamine and a set of digital scales.

A firearm believed to have been thrown from the vehicle during the chase was also recovered from along the route of the pursuit.

Cauley is charged with driving with a suspended license, fleeing/eluding, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Sanders was arrested on the active sexual battery warrant and also charged with resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Both subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail and have further charges pending from both Bonifay Police Department and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonifay Police Chief Chris Wells states he is thankful to have apprehended Sanders.

“We were in the process of getting the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task involved to apprehend Sanders,” said Chief Wells. “We are thankful that we were able to get him off the streets so quickly.”

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank Bonifay PD and Washington County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.