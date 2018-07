Tri-County Head Start in Chipley will hold orientation and open house on Wednesday, August 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. The first day of school is August 13 … at 7:45 a.m. for the 4-year-old class and 8 a.m. for the 3-year-old class.

Applications are still being taken for the 2018-19 school term. Please call for an application or more information at 638-9800 or visit www.tricountyheadstart.com. The facility is located at 1264 South Boulevard in Chipley.