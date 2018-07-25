HCSO to host Farm Share food distribution

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announces its upcoming collaboration with nonprofit food bank Farm Share to host a free food distribution event.

Farm Share events such as this help alleviate hunger by acquiring surplus produce from Florida farmers that does not meet market standards due to factors such as size or minor imperfections. The food is then distributed, along with other donated goods, to families in need throughout the state.

Locally, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office estimates between 13,000 and 15,000 pounds of food will be distributed during the Holmes County event, which is scheduled to take place at 8 a.m., Saturday, August 11, at Ponce de Leon High School.

This event is in coordination with another Farm Share event hosted by UF/IFAS Extension Holmes County, scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, in the back parking lot of the Holmes County Agricultural Center.

“By partnering with the Holmes County Extension Office, we are able to pool our resources and better serve the needs of Holmes County,” said Sheriff John Tate. “Together, these two events will help ensure wider access and availability of the Farm Share program to our residents across the county.”

Food will be given out on a first come, first served basis with no income requirements or personal identification needed.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office staff will distribute the food in a drive-through format to help better accommodate those with disabilities or small children.

Sheriff John Tate states he anticipates hosting Farm Share food distributions more frequently following this inaugural event.