HCSO assists Dept. of Veterans Affairs regarding VA clinic threat

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Department of Veterans Affairs in connection to threats made via the toll-free Veterans Crisis Hotline.

The caller, who was later determined to be a Holmes County resident, stated to the national call center that he planned to place a bomb at a VA Clinic; however, he did not state which clinic.

As a precaution, all area VA Clinics were notified.

The caller was located and interviewed by HCSO and FDLE investigators and taken in for mental health evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.