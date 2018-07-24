District and school grades announced at School Board meeting

Washington County School District earned a “B” for the second year in a row. Washington County out-performed or tied with 39 districts based on percentage of points earned.

20 districts earned an A

33 districts earned a B

12 districts were a C

1 district was an I due to percent tested below 95%

School and District Grading Percentages

A = 62% of points or greater

B = 54% to 61% of points

C = 41% to 53% of points

D = 32% to 40% of points

F = 31% of points or less

Washington County increased in 9 of the 11 cells.

ELA Achievement, Learning Gains and Learning Gains for Lowest 25%, Math Achievement and Learning Gains, Science, Grad Rate and Acceleration in Middle School and College and Career Readiness in High School

One area remained the same as 2017 – Math Learning Gains for lowest quartile

One area dropped (History dropped from 67 to 64% – still the 3rd highest cell in the school grade calculation)

WCSD also increased in percent tested.

District Report Card

ELA Achievement – 54

ELA Learning Gains – 53

ELA Learning Gains of the Lowest 25% – 46

Math Achievement – 58

Math Learning Gains – 56

Math Learning Gains of the Lowest 25% – 44

Science Achievement – 54

Social Studies Achievement – 63

Middle school Acceleration – 74

Graduation Rate 2016-17 – 78

College and Career Acceleration 2016-17 – 56

Total Points Earned – 636

Total Components – 11

Percent of Total Possible Points – 58

Percent Tested – 99

Grade 2018 – B

Grade 2017 – B

Grade 2016 – C

School Grades 2018

Chipley High – B — 55

Roulhac Middle – B — 60

Kate Smith – B — 58

Vernon High – C — 47

Vernon Middle – B — 55

Vernon Elementary – C — 49

Other items of business during Monday night’s meeting included the following.

Approval to set the millage for advertisement, approval of the tentative budget for advertisement, and approval of the notice of tax for school capital outlay advertisement.

Approval of agenda items:

Law enforcement contract

IDEA grant application

Lease agreement with Xerox for WAVE

Pay increase for Transportation aide

Articulation agreement with Gulf Coast State College

Information Transport Solutions purchase order

Memorandum of understanding with Florida Department of Health in Bay County

Mental Health Plan

Custodial contract with ABM Industry Groups, LLC

The following personnel items were approved:

District — employment of Senteria Steele, paraprofessional; employment of Melissa Stewart paraprofessional; employment of Rosiah Baker, paraprofessional; additional hours for guidance counselor; Becky Dickson, assistant principal of Vernon Middle School; Thomas Horne, assistant principal of Roulhac Middle School; employment of Carolyn Hargrove, teacher

Chipley High School — retirement of Donna Taylor, secretary; resignation of Becky Dickson, academic analyst

Kate M. Smith Elementary School — employment of Ansley Holland, teacher; employment of Kelli Messer, teacher; employment of Cheyenne Hartzog, teacher — all pending issuance of certification from DOE

Transportation — employment of Lisa Bush, bus driver; employment of Lauren Davis, bus driver; employment of Patricia Brown, bus driver; employment of Tonya Boston, bus driver; employment of Angela Halstead, monitor; employment of Sara Monds, monitor; leave of absence for Maria Williams; employment of Angela Michelle Pate, transportation aide

Vernon Elementary School — employment of Michala French, pending issuance of certification; employment of Tracy Whitehead, paraprofessional

Vernon Middle School — employment of Connie Stufflestreet, teacher; employment of Devi Young, data entry/bookkeeper; employment of Joshua Myers, CTE instructor

Board members also approved spending $171,000 on the fire alarm at Vernon Elementary School, and $596,000 to replace the bathroom facilities and concession stand at the Chipley football stadium.