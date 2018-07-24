City to hold special meeting

The City of Chipley City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 26, at 5 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

Agenda Items

Presentation of FDEO CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Application – Fred Fox Enterprises, Inc. Mr. Fred Fox with Fred Fox Enterprises, Inc. will be present to review the information included in the CDBG Grant Application in the Neighborhood Revitalization category. FDEO CDBG Project (2nd Public Hearing) – CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Application – Public Comment. Approval of Resolution No. 18-15 – CDBG Application Submission. This resolution, if approved, authorizes the submission of the CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Grant Application and for the Mayor to execute all documents required. Approval of Resolution No. 18-16 – CDBG Commitment of Matching Funds. This resolution, if approved, authorizes the use of $50,000 in matching funds for the CDBG application. Approval of Resolution No. 18-17 – CDBG Community Development Plan. This resolution, if approved, authorizes the implementation of the long term and short term objectives of the Community Development Plan.