City to hold special meeting

The City of Chipley City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 26, at 5 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.
Agenda Items
- Presentation of FDEO CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Application – Fred Fox Enterprises, Inc. Mr. Fred Fox with Fred Fox Enterprises, Inc. will be present to review the information included in the CDBG Grant Application in the Neighborhood Revitalization category.
- FDEO CDBG Project (2nd Public Hearing) – CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Application – Public Comment.
- Approval of Resolution No. 18-15 – CDBG Application Submission. This resolution, if approved, authorizes the submission of the CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Grant Application and for the Mayor to execute all documents required.
- Approval of Resolution No. 18-16 – CDBG Commitment of Matching Funds. This resolution, if approved, authorizes the use of $50,000 in matching funds for the CDBG application.
- Approval of Resolution No. 18-17 – CDBG Community Development Plan. This resolution, if approved, authorizes the implementation of the long term and short term objectives of the Community Development Plan.