WFEC Outage Recap

GRACEVILLE – As a result of the severe weather system that passed over our area on Sunday, July 22, West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) experienced outages across three counties of its four-county service area. Approximately 5,122 members were without power, however 4,504 of those were only out six minutes due to an outage experienced by our power provider, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative.

Excluding the outage experienced by PowerSouth, WFEC had a total of 37 individual outages impacting 618 members.

The majority of the outages were in Holmes County, however, there were a few in Washington and Jackson as well. All of these outages were weather related – caused by lightning, wind or downed trees. There were several broken poles and downed lines, especially in Holmes County.

Outages were scattered throughout the day, with the storm-related problems beginning about 3:00 p.m. The majority of the outages were restored by 10:00 p.m., but there were a few additional outages throughout the night.

WFEC would like to thank its members for their patience as our crews worked to restore their power. Storm season is here, so the cooperative would also like to take this opportunity to remind members to update their account information – especially by adding cell phone numbers to their accounts. This will be useful when reporting outages from those numbers, or utilizing the cooperative’s outage texting service.