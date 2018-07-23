Police officer injured by shoplifting suspect

On July 21, at approximately 11:29 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers received information that a Graceville Police officer was investigating a shoplifting call. During the shoplifting investigation, the officer was struck with a vehicle by the shoplifting suspect.

Troopers were able to locate the vehicle traveling eastbound on State Road 2 just inside Holmes County that matched the description given by Graceville Police Department. The vehicle then began to flee from FHP troopers that were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. Troopers initiated a pursuit on the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on State Road 2. Troopers were able to quickly perform PIT Maneuver (Precision Intervention Technique) and stopped the vehicle.

The driver attempted to flee again on foot but was quickly apprehended by the pursuing troopers. The driver was then identified as Kimberly H. Broxton (49 yoa) of Graceville, Florida.

Mrs. Broxton was charged with the following.

Fleeing Attempting to Elude (Felony)

Obstruction W/Out Violence (Misdemeanor)

Additional charges are expected.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Graceville Police Department.