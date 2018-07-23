Holmes County Jail inmate crew helps with storm clean-up efforts

PONCE DE LEON – A Holmes County Jail inmate crew is helping with clean-up efforts in Ponce de Leon today in the wake of the storm that downed numerous trees and power lines, leaving hundreds of Ponce de Leon residents without electricity for several hours.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate says he is grateful to all those who helped deal with the aftereffects of the storm.

“No matter what unfortunate or sometimes even tragic event may happen in Holmes County, our emergency responders, utility workers, and citizens always come together to get the job done,” said Sheriff Tate.

The inmate work crew began clean up at Danny Byrd Ballpark off Highway 90 and are continuing to other affected areas throughout the day.