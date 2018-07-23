Davis obit

Patricia Eileen Davis, age 75, passed from this life Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, FL. She was born in Johnstown, PA on January 17, 1943 to Melvin and Ruth (Shaner) Jones.

Patricia was a homemaker for her family and a member of the First Baptist Church in Chipley, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband James Walter Davis.

Patricia is survived by her son, Brian James Davis and wife Melanie; two daughters, Amy Cutts and husband B.D. and Lisa Bross and husband Jeffrey; one brother, Melvin Jones Jr.; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations are to be sent to a missionary team that Patricia deeply cared for: Send International P.O. Box 513 Farmington, MI 48332, for David and Sharon Bezel #113009.

