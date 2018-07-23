CHS Band hosting “The Academy” Drum & Bugle Corps

The Chipley High School Band will be hosting a world-class musical group for two days of rehearsals at the school’s facilities. The Academy Drum & Bugle Corps, based in Arizona, is midway through a 6-week competitive tour across the country, concluding with the Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana, the second week of August. The corps will stay at CHS on July 26 & 27, as they prepare for a competition in Dothan, Alabama on Friday night.

In 2001, The Academy Brass & Percussion Ensemble was formed to give some of Arizona’s finest young musicians an introduction to the incredibly unique activity of drum and bugle corps. By 2006, the corps had grown to 135 members and competed for the first time in Drum Corps International World Championships in Madison, Wisconsin where they earned the title of Division II World Champion. 2007 marked their first year competing in Division I, now called World Class, where they continue to compete today. In 2009, The Academy was named the official drum and bugle corps of the City of Tempe. 2016 marked an historic season for the corps with its first appearance in World Class Finals competition, placing 11th overall. The corps is well on its way to providing another amazing season to 150 young adults in 2018. The corps is open to young adults from age 16 to 21. Members are required to audition for the corps each year and are accepted primarily based on their positive attitude, self-discipline and dedication, in addition to their musical ability and marching skills.

The corps will be rehearsing on the CHS practice fields behind the school, and area band students are encouraged to come observe the rehearsals. The timing of the corps’ visit is ideal for the members of the CHS “Spirit of the Tiger” Marching Band as they will observe this inspiring group ahead of their own preseason marching camp slated to start on July 30.

The CHS Band thanks the Washington County School Board and many area businesses that have helped roll out the welcome for this prestigious group.