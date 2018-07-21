Wright obit

Mrs. Beulah Mae Wright, age 92, of Vernon, Florida passed away July 20, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. She was born July 3, 1926 in Edmonton, Kentucky. Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her father, Robert Garmon, her mother, Esta Hubbard Garmon and one sister, Dorothy Garmon.

Mrs. Wright is survived by one daughter, Judith Patricia Bilick and husband Timothy of Bonifay, FL; one son, Gail Allen Sparks and wife Lynn of Jacksonville, FL; one brother, Bill Garmon of TX; one grandchild, three great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eugene Skipper officiating. Anatomical donation will follow after the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.