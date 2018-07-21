Nettles obit

Christene McCroan Nettles, 73, passed away suddenly on July 19, 2018 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Christene was born December 13, 1944 to Robert McCroan and Ozie Burkett McCroan. She was a 1962 graduate of Blountstown High School and lived most of her life in Calhoun County before making Marianna her home. Christene was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Graceville.

Christene worked in the banking industry for many years before working as an auditor with the Florida Department of Revenue. She retired from the state of Florida in 2011.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ozie McCroan; sister, Ruthie McCroan Taylor; two nephews and one infant niece.

She is survived by her husband, Jerre Nettles of Marianna; her children and their spouses, Haley Melton Ellerbee (John) of Marianna, Cindy Melton Grantham (Gene) of Altha; Will Melton (Julie) of Marianna, Patte Nettles Hatcher (Chuck) of Marianna, and Dr. Tim Nettles (Stephanie) of Columbiana, Alabama; nine grandchildren, Marsana Brunner and husband, Charlie of Blountstown, Tyler Ellerbee and wife, Heather of Grand Ridge, Ethan Ellerbee of Pensacola, Patrick Pitts of Panama City, Payton Melton and Parker Melton of Marianna, Alicia Jones and husband, Walt of Thibodaux, Louisiana, India Hatcher of Marianna and Ava Grace Nettles of Columbiana, Alabama; great grandchildren, Annalyn Meneses of Blountstown, Carson Stafford, Cheston Stafford, and Callen Ellerbee of Grand Ridge, and Harper Jones of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Christene is also survived by her sisters and their spouses, Marilyn Peddie and husband, Jack of Bristol, Connie Carpenter and husband, Cliff of Tallahassee, and Oreba DuPont and husband, George of Crawfordville; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private family interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Graceville, Appropriations Fund at 1111 8th Ave. Graceville, Fl 32440.