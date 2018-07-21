June unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in June 2018, staying constant with the May 2018 rate and down 0.3 percentage point from a year ago. There were 387,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,233,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in June.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,759,400 in June 2018, an increase of 14,300 jobs over the month. The state gained 170,500 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.0 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 4.4 percent in June 2018. This rate was 0.5 percentage points lower than the region’s rate of 4.9 percent one year ago. The labor force was 41,573 – up 352 over the year. There were 1,819 unemployed individuals in the region.